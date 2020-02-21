தமிழீழ ஆதரவாளர்கள் 12 பேர் மீதான வழக்கை வாபஸ் பெற மலேசிய அரசு முடிவு!

சேகுவேரா லெனின் மாவோ சேதுங் ஸ்ராலினைப் போல தங்கள் போராட்ட வாழ்வில் கடுமையான போர்நடவடிக்கைகளை மேற்கொண்டாலும் அவர்களுடைய படங்களை வைத்திருப்பதோ அல்லது இணையத்தில் வைத்திருப்பதோ அல்லது கைபேசிகளில் வைத்திருப்பதோ தவறு அல்ல.

அதனைப் போல தலைவர் பிரபாகரனின் படங்களை வைத்திருப்பதும் தவறல்ல. எனவே அண்மையில் மலேசியாவில் கைதுசெய்யப்பட்ட 12 பேரின் வழக்குகளை தொடர்வதில்லை என மலேசிய அரச சட்டத்துறை தலைவர் தோமஸ் என அறிவித்துள்ளார்.

வி டுதலைப் பு லிகளுக்கு ஆதரவாக செயற்பட்டதாக கு ற்றம் சுமத்தி கை து செய்யப்பட்ட 12 பேருக்கு எதிராக அனைத்து கு ற்றச்சாட்டுக்களையும் நீ க்க மலேசிய சட்டமா அதிபர் தீர்மானித்துள்ளார்.

ச ந்தேக ந பர்களுக்கு எதிராக கு ற்றச்சாட்டுக்களை முன்வைக்காது இருக்க பலமான காரணங்கள் இருப்பதாகவும் இவர்கள் எதிர்நோக்கும் 34 கு ற்றச்சாட்டுக்கள் தொடர்பாக இவர்களில் எவருக்கும் த ண்டனை வழங்குவதற்கான யதா ர்த்தமான எ திர்பார்ப்பு இல்லை எனவும் சட்டமா அதிபர் டன்ஸ்ரீ டெமி தோமஸ் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

மலேசிய சமஷ்ட அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டத்தின் 145(3) ஷரத்தில் வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ள அதிகாரங்களின்படி தனது விருப்பத்திற்கு அமைய உடனடியாக அமுலுக்கு வரும் வகையில் ச ந்தேக ந பர்களுக்கு எ திரான வ ழக்கு விசாரணைகளை இடைநிறுத்த தீர்மானித்துள்ளதாக மலேசிய சட்டமா அதிபர் இன்று வெளியிட்டுள்ள அறிக்கையில் கூறியுள்ளார்.

பொப் இசை கலைஞர்கள், விளையாட்டு வீரர்கள் அல்லது நடிகர் மற்றும் நடிகைகள் மாத்திரமல்ல, வரலாற்று நாயகர்கள், அரசியல்வாதிகள் பெரும்பாலும் மக்களின் கௌரவத்திற்கு பாத்திரமானவர்கள்.

ஒருவர் தனது செல்போனில் அல்லது பேஸ்புக்கில் படங்களை வைத்திருப்பது வேறு பிரதிநிதித்துவங்களை வைத்திருப்பது ப யங்க ரவாதத்தை ஆதரிப்பதாக ஆகாது.

இப்படியான நடவடிக்கை கு ற்ற ந டவடிக்கை என்றால், அது சட்டத்தை இ ழிவுக்கு உள்ளாகும்.

இப்படியான புகைப்படங்களையோ பி ரபாகர னின் பு கைப்படங்களை வைத் திருப்பது, பகிர்ந்தளிப்பது, அவற்றை காட்சிப்படுத்துவதன் மூலம் இந்த 12 பேரில் ஒருவரை கூட ப யங்க ரவாத செயலுடன் சம்பந்தப்பட்டுள்ளார் என்று மு றைப்பாடு செய்ய முடியாது. கு ற்றவியல் த ண்டனை சட்டத்தின் 130 பீ(4) அவற்றை வெறுமனே வாதிடுதல், எ திர்ப்பு அல்லது கருத்து வேறுபாடு என்று மட்டுமே கூறுகிறது என மலேசிய சட்டமா அதிபர் டான்ஸ்ரீ டெமி தோமஸ் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

இந்த 12 பேரும் வி டுதலைப் பு லிகளுக்கு ஆதரவளித்தனர் என்று கு ற்றம் சு மத்தி கடந்த 2019 ஆம் ஆண்டு ஒக்டோபர் 29 ஆம் திகதி கை து செய்யப்பட்டனர். அன்று முதல் இவர்கள் 12 பேரும் 2012 பா துகாப்பு கு ற்றம் தொடர்பான சட் டத்தின் கீழ் த டுப்பு கா வலில் வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். அடுத்த மாதம் இவர்களுக்கு எ திரான வ ழக்கு வி சாரணைக்கு எடுக்கப்படவிருந்தது.

கை து செய்யப்பட்டவர்களில் இரண்டு மாநில சட்ட மன்ற உறுப்பினர்களான பி. குணசேகரன், ஜி. சாமிநாதன் உட்பட 12 பேர் அடங்குகின்றனர்

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) in Malaysia has decided to drop all charges against 12 people who were accused of supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said there were compelling reasons not to pursue charges against the accused, foremost of which was that “there is no realistic prospect of conviction” against any of them for the 34 charges they were facing.

“Accordingly, in the exercise of my discretion pursuant to Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution, I have decided to discontinue proceedings against them with immediate effect,” he said in a lengthy statement today.

Thomas said it was commonplace for people to have idols to which hero worship is displayed.

“It is not just pop stars, sportsmen or actors who are admired; historical personalities and politicians too are often the subject of adoration. Thus, millions of people across the globe admire Lenin, Stalin, Mao Tse Tung or Che Guevara, and the like.

“Having their photos and other representations in one’s mobile phone or on a Facebook account does not transform one to being a terrorist.

“Just because each of these leaders used terror or violence to achieve their political goals does not mean that an ardent supporter online should be regarded as a terrorist or is planning a terrorist act,” he said.

Thomas said this was the exact common theme of all the 12 LTTE accused where each of them had in his mobile phone or Facebook account photos of slain LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran and other leaders of the terrorist organisation killed during the Civil War in Sri Lanka.

Thomas said if such conduct was constituted as a criminal offence, it would bring the law into disrepute.

“But even if there were elements of a ‘terrorist act’ on the part of all or any of the 12 LTTE accused by possessing, distributing or displaying such photos or Prabhakaran, it would be impossible for the prosecution to establish that they do not fall within the excluded category of Section 130B(4) of the Penal Code in that they merely constitute ‘advocacy, protest or dissent’,” he said.

It was reported that the 12 were charged on Oct 29, 2019 with supporting the LTTE. All of them have since been held in detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA), and will face trials in the coming months. (New Straits Times)