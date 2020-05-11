முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் அனுபவங்கள்; இணையத்தில் பொய்யா விளக்கு திரைப்படத்தை பார்க்கலாம்!

பொய்யா விளக்கு திரைப்படத்தினை இணையம் வாயிலாகப் பார்வையிடலாம்

ஆதரவாளர்களின் வேண்டுகோளை ஏற்றுப் பொய்யா விளக்கு திரைப்படத்தினை இணையவழியாக கட்டணம் செலுத்தி வீட்டிலிருந்து குடும்பத்துடன் பார்க்கக் கூடிய வழிவகை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. மக்கள் இப்போது COVID-19 காரணமாகத் தொடர்ந்து வீட்டில் இருக்கின்ற நிலையில், இந்தத் திரைப்படத்தினைப் பார்ப்பதற்கான வாய்ப்புகளை அதிகப்படுத்தும் நோக்கோடு இந்த ஒழுங்குமுறைகள் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன. ஈழத்தின் வரலாற்றுப் படமான இதனைப் பார்த்துத் தமக்கு ஆதரவு தருமாறு திரைக்குழுவினர் கேட்டுக் கொள்கிறார்கள். பார்த்தவர்களால் பெரிதும் பாராட்டப்பட்ட படம் இதுவாகும். தமிழகத் திரைப்படங்களில் இருந்து சற்றும் தரம் குறையாத ஈழத்துப் படைப்பு இது. ஒரு வைத்தியரின் போர்க்கால வாழ்வினைத் திறம்படச் சித்தரிக்கும் இந்தப் படத்தினை ஒவ்வொரு ஈழத்தமிழரும் நிச்சயமாகப் பார்க்க வேண்டும். பல விருதுகளை சர்வதேச திரைப்பட விழாக்களில் பெற்றுக்கொண்ட இத்திரைப்படம், எமது கதைகளை எம் எதிர்காலச் சந்ததியினருக்கும் மற்றைய இனத்தவருக்கும் எடுத்துச் செல்லும் ஒரு முக்கியமான படைப்பாகும்.

இதனைப் பார்வையிட்டு ஆதரவினைச் செலுத்துவதன் மூலம் இவ்வாறான வரலாற்றுப் பதிவுகளைப் படைப்பதற்கு உதவுவோம்.

நன்றி.

http://privateview.thelampoftruth.com

என்ற இணைய முகவரியில் திரைப்படத்திற்கான கட்டணத்தை செலுத்துவதன் மூலம் படத்தினைப் பார்க்கும் விபரங்களை மின்னஞ்சல் மூலம் பெற்றுக் கொள்ளலாம்.

Cinema is a very powerful medium of mass communication. The Tamil diaspora scattered and dispersed around the world still have lots of passion about Tamil Cinema. The youngsters are attached to the Tamil identity through this medium and this fact cannot be denied. Therefore, this medium can play a vital role in passing the knowledge about our struggle for freedom and survival to the next generations. Eelam Tamils have many stories to share with the international community, not only about sufferings, but also about sacrifices and bravery. The platform for Eelam Cinema has been launched and it is our responsibility to support and build it further.

The film, “The Lamp of Truth”, is based on true events that happened during the Mullivaikkal genocidal war. It tells the story of Dr. Varatharajah, who risked his life and stayed with the people to serve. It is a story that needs to be told and this film brings the story to live with great acting, cinematography and music. The film has won numerous awards in film festivals around the world and it is a great way to pass our story to the next generations or to people who are not familiar with the events that happened in Vanni, Sri Lanka.

