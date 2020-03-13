பொய்யா விளக்கு திரைப்படக் காட்சிகள் பிற்போடப்பட்டன!

உங்கள் தொடர்ச்சியான ஆதரவுக்கு நன்றி. இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கு ஒரு முறை, புதன் கிழமையில் எங்கள் திரைப்படம் சார்ந்த விடயங்களை உங்களோடு பகிர்ந்து கொள்கிறோம்.

ஆதரவாளர்களின் வேண்டுகோளின்படி Toronto மற்றும் London நகரங்களில் March, April மாதங்களில் நிச்சயிக்கப்பட்ட காட்சிகள் பிற்போடப்பட்டுள்ளன. May மாதம், 02ம், 17ம், 30 ம் திகதிகளில் முன்னர் அறிவித்தது போல் காட்சிகள் காண்பிக்கப்பட உள்ளன.

Due to requests from our supporters, shows scheduled at Toronto and London in the months of March and April are postponed to a later date. The shows scheduled for May 02nd, 17th, and 30th will go ahead without any changes. These changes are due to the current situation in the city and around the world.

முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் இன அழிப்பு நிகழ்ந்து பதினொரு ஆண்டுகள் ஆகிவிட்ட நிலையில், எங்கள் மக்களுக்கு நேர்ந்த அனர்த்தங்களை வெளியுலகுக்குக் கொண்டு சேர்ப்பதில் நீங்கள் எமக்குத் தரும் ஆதரவு, எமக்கு உற்சாகத்தினைக் கொடுக்கிறது. பொய்யா விளக்குத் திரைப்படம், தமிழகத் திரைப்படங்களின் தரத்துடன் தயாரிக்கப்பட்ட எங்கள் திரைப்படம். இந்தத் திரைப்படம், நோர்வே தமிழ் திரைப்பட விழாவில் சிறந்த ஆவணம் சார்ந்த திரைப்படத்துக்கான விருதினைப் பெற்றதுடன், பல சர்வதேச திரைப்பட விழாக்களில் திரையிடுவதற்காகத் தெரிவு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த மாத இறுதியில் விருதுகள் பற்றிய விபரங்களை உங்களோடு மகிழ்வுடன் பகிர்ந்து கொள்ளவுள்ளோம்.

ஈழப் படைப்புகள் தரமாக வரத் தொடங்கியிருக்கின்றன. இந்தப் புதிய அலையில் எமது கதைகள் பல சொல்லப்படப் போகின்றன. ஆனால், இவற்றுக்கான களம் ஒன்றை ஏற்படுத்திக் கொடுப்பது எமது கடமையாகும். வெண்சங்கு கலைக்கூடம் இந்த முயற்சியில், இருபதுக்கும் மேற்பட்ட தமிழ்த் தேசிய உணர்வாளர்களைப் பங்குதாரர்களாகக் கொண்டு உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த முயற்சியை வெற்றிபெற வைப்பதன் மூலம் இவ்வாறான எங்கள் கதைகளைப் பிற சமூகங்களுக்கு எடுத்துச் செல்லும் படைப்புகளையும் படைப்பாளிகளையும் ஊக்குவிப்போம்.

எதிர்வரும் காட்சிகள் பற்றிய விபரம்:

Toronto: Woodside Square Cinemas –

Saturday, May 2 @ 1:30 pm,

Sunday, May 17 @ 1:30 pm,

Saturday, May 30 @ 1:30 pm

Cinema is a very powerful medium of mass communication. The Tamil diaspora scattered and dispersed around the world still have lots of passion about Tamil Cinema. The youngsters are attached to the Tamil identity through this medium and this fact cannot be denied. Therefore, this medium can play a vital role in passing the knowledge about our struggle for freedom and survival to the next generations. Eelam Tamils have many stories to share with the international community, not only about sufferings, but also about sacrifices and bravery. The platform for Eelam Cinema has been launched and it is our responsibility to support and build it further.

============= The Lamp of Truth – பொய்யா விளக்கு =====

ஈழத் தமிழர்களின் இனப்படுகொலை அவலங்களை எமது எதிர்காலச் சந்ததிக்கும் பிற தேச மக்களுக்கும் எடுத்துச் சொல்லும் ஒரு திரைப்ப்படம் பொய்யா விளக்கு. இது முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் இனப்படுகொலை நாட்களில் மக்களோடு நின்று சேவையாற்றிய வைத்தியர்களில் ஒருவரான வைத்தியர் வரதராஜாவின் கதையினை எடுத்து வருகிறது.

The movie, “The Lamp of Truth”, is based on true events that happened during the Mullivaikkal genocidal war. It tells the story of Dr. Varatharajah, who risked his life and stayed with the people to serve. It is a story that needs to be told. Please contact us for scheduling a show in your town or to support our screening. You can reach us through the email.

Thank you.

இந்தத் திரைப்படத்தினை உங்கள் நகரங்களில் திரையிடவோ அல்லது திரையிடலுக்கான உங்கள் ஆதரவைத் தருவதற்கோ எங்கள் மின்னஞ்சலூடாகத் தொடர்பு கொள்ளவும்.

நன்றி.