சங்கா, மஹேலவின் பாராட்டைப் பெற்ற முள்ளியவளை கலைமகள் வித்தியாலய மாணவிகள்!

Two students from Mullaitivu, Bawatharanani and Vidurshika, who were disabled by the war, have excelled in G.C.E. O/L. They have obtained 8 As, B and 6 As, 2Bs respectively. They got injured in 2 separate incidents during 2009. They have made this amidst hardships.#SriLanka #Lk